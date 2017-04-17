Hebron is hometown for new medical cl...

Hebron is hometown for new medical clinic owner

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Apr 17 Read more: Cincinnati.com

Hebron is hometown for new medical clinic owner A Conner High School graduate came home to open a medical office in Hebron. Check out this story on cincinnati.com: http://cin.ci/2oPugBB Physician assistant Marquel Tipton talks with her patient Justine Perkins in Tipton's new Community First Express Care primary care practice and urgent care at 2091 North Bend Road in Hebron.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Cincinnati.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

London Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Bible study rules for public schools proposed (Feb '10) 10 min CCRx 163,371
where can i get some fresh vegetables? (Jul '08) 55 min Da huh 9
Best lawyer in London ky 56 min yesiree 3
NEED HELP picking a teacher Wyan Pine 58 min Reece 4
add a word--drop a word (Apr '10) 1 hr Long Hair 1,478
lcdc 3 hr Hey 2
Where are the shemales, trans girls? :) 5 hr Mee 6
See all London Discussions

Find what you want!

Search London Forum Now

London Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

London Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Health Care
  4. Gunman
  5. Syria
  1. South Korea
  2. Mexico
  3. Egypt
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Iran
 

London, KY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,355 • Total comments across all topics: 280,894,453

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC