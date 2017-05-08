Etherington Sentenced To 30 Years For...

Etherington Sentenced To 30 Years For Death Of Elderly Man

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Apr 13 Read more: WLEX-TV Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky A man was given 30 years in prison for the 2014 beating death of a Lexington elderly man. He confessed in court back in February that he killed 87-year-old John Tully at the Old Farm Apartments.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WLEX-TV Lexington.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

London Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Bible study rules for public schools proposed (Feb '10) 1 hr Super Trooper 1 163,321
Personal Trainer (Mar '08) 3 hr fo sho 25
Fake breast 4 hr Squeeze the Charmin 4
Is the root beer stand really even good? 4 hr Winston 31
Bad girls 4 hr Brian v 11
add a word--drop a word (Apr '10) 4 hr O Brother 1,476
Last Post Wins !!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! (Dec '10) 7 hr texas pete 4,561
Walk to Emmaus DECEPTION or NOt? (Nov '12) May 5 John 712
See all London Discussions

Find what you want!

Search London Forum Now

London Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

London Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. South Korea
  5. Syria
  1. Mexico
  2. Gunman
  3. Iran
  4. Egypt
  5. Kentucky Derby
 

London, KY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,943 • Total comments across all topics: 280,875,398

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC