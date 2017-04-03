Clark Co. Man Arrested On Child Exploitation Offenses

KSP says that 23-year-old Austin B. Stewart was charged with one count of Prohibited Use of Electronic Communication System to Procure a Minor/Police Officer for Sex. OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla - The local sheriff's office reports a Kentucky teenager was bitten by a shark in Destin, Florida, on Sunday... OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla - The local sheriff's office reports a Kentucky teenager was bitten by a shark in Destin, Florida, on Sunday... LAUREL COUNTY, Ky.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WLEX-TV Lexington.