Trump Jr. called a 'disgrace' for criticizing London mayor
Donald Trump Jr. is facing criticism for tweeting in the hours after Wednesday's London attack a months-old comment from London Mayor Sadiq Khan that terror attacks are part of living in a big city. Trump Jr. tweeted : "You have to be kidding me?!: Terror attacks are part of living in big city, says London Mayor Sadiq Khan."
Start the conversation, or Read more at WAVE-TV Louisville.
Add your comments below
London Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|rama allen
|21 min
|Flick
|2
|Bible study rules for public schools proposed (Feb '10)
|42 min
|Bigelow
|161,620
|Clover Salyer arrested
|2 hr
|Scott
|2
|married women. (Aug '11)
|3 hr
|Kookoo
|19
|Repeal Booze
|4 hr
|Kookoo
|23
|Amy Castle/Chandler
|4 hr
|Kookoo
|2
|Hell on hawk creek
|15 hr
|Echo
|4
Find what you want!
Search London Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC