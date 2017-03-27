Trump Jr. called a 'disgrace' for cri...

Trump Jr. called a 'disgrace' for criticizing London mayor

Thursday Mar 23 Read more: WAVE-TV Louisville

Donald Trump Jr. is facing criticism for tweeting in the hours after Wednesday's London attack a months-old comment from London Mayor Sadiq Khan that terror attacks are part of living in a big city. Trump Jr. tweeted : "You have to be kidding me?!: Terror attacks are part of living in big city, says London Mayor Sadiq Khan."

