Laurel Co. Deputies Searching For Missing Teen

Monday Mar 20 Read more: WLEX-TV Lexington

They say that 16-year-old Joshua Sawyers of London was last seen at South Middle School on Monday morning. Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact the Laurel County Sheriff's Office at 864-6600 or 878-7000.

