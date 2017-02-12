I had to protect my son, says mum at Westminster during terror attack

MUM Ceri Cryer's first instinct was to shield her young son with her body when a man burst into the canteen at Westminster shouting to warn of the terror attack on Wednesday. Her son Bede, eight, had accompanied his cheesemaker mum with his dad and grandparents to the awards ceremony for the Countryside Alliance's Rural Oscars and they had just sat down to lunch with North Wiltshire MP James Gray when there was a commotion on Wednesday afternoon.

