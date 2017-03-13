House Destroyed In Bath Co. Fire

House Destroyed In Bath Co. Fire

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Mar 3 Read more: WLEX-TV Lexington

Neighbors told LEX 18 that the home is currently being remodeled and they saw people working on it that afternoon. LONDON, Ky.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WLEX-TV Lexington.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

London Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Ricky Ashley 22 14 min AnthonyPython 18
Getting a little to dark in london.. 24 min AnthonyPython 14
What are the true rules of the Pentecostal/Holi... (Aug '08) 3 hr Truth 344
News Bible study rules for public schools proposed (Feb '10) 3 hr sheeee 160,037
Rand paul verses Donald trump 8 hr Courtney 3
Cable outage 9 hr resident 1
Who knows mary beth abrams 10 hr lostrelative 19
See all London Discussions

Find what you want!

Search London Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Freeze Warning for Laurel County was issued at March 14 at 4:29AM EDT

London Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

London Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Surgeon General
  2. Mexico
  3. China
  4. Syria
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Zimbabwe
  2. Wall Street
  3. Egypt
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

London, KY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,792 • Total comments across all topics: 279,536,471

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC