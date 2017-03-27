Fellow inmate suspected of beating serial killer to death NEW
This photo provided by the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction shows Donald Harvey, a serial killer who became known as the "Angel of Death." Harvey, who was serving multiple life sentences, was found beaten in his cell Tuesday, March 28, 2017 at the state's prison in Toledo, state officials said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Concord Monitor.
Add your comments below
London Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Lost Dog on Willie Green Road
|8 min
|Elcheeko
|1
|Bible study rules for public schools proposed (Feb '10)
|10 min
|Betty
|161,728
|levi jackson state park
|24 min
|The Real Yeti
|9
|Lib lie on trump as always
|2 hr
|The real truth
|3
|I need it new goat wife so soon.
|3 hr
|Fasil
|1
|Crystal Shelton (Sep '16)
|5 hr
|SOME ONE WHO KNOWS
|14
|Shelton
|5 hr
|neighbor
|2
Find what you want!
Search London Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC