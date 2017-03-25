Charlton pay tribute to Westminster terror attack victim PC Keith Palmer
Despite heroic efforts by an MP to save him, he was stabbed to death at the scene by an attacker who had driven into crowds of pedestrians moments before, leaving two others dead. "We just couldn't believe it", she said .
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Oak Ridge Observer.
Comments
Add your comments below
London Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bible study rules for public schools proposed (Feb '10)
|3 min
|Bigelow
|160,758
|divorce attorney (Mar '09)
|13 min
|Silver slipper
|37
|How to deal with neighbors who let their dogs r... (Apr '11)
|10 hr
|oh no he didnt
|77
|kids being appointed bus monitors (Feb '12)
|10 hr
|Dont take any crap
|18
|Someone shooting at cars on HIGHWAY 80
|11 hr
|atlj
|4
|Krisy Scott
|12 hr
|Jack Barrels
|2
|confused
|13 hr
|Wtfmann
|4
Find what you want!
Search London Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC