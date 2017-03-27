Angel of Death killed in US prison attack
A man dubbed the "Angel of Death" for killing three dozen hospital patients has died after being attacked in his US prison cell. Former nurse's aid Donald Harvey, who killed 37 patients in Ohio and Kentucky in the 1970s and 80s, died on Thursday, two days after the attack.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Mercury.
