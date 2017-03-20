A Guide To St Patrick's Day In London 2017
St Patrick's Day is the annual celebration of Ireland's patron saint. This year London is holding its biggest ever celebration for the 900,000 plus Londoners who are ethnically Irish.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Londonist.
Comments
Add your comments below
London Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ricky Ashley 26
|4 min
|FiddleDeeDee
|21
|Looking for my nephews
|39 min
|EagerAunt
|24
|Bible study rules for public schools proposed (Feb '10)
|1 hr
|Neutrality
|160,335
|the click in london.
|1 hr
|unlucky
|1
|confused
|1 hr
|chuck johnson
|1
|can anyone build cabinets (Jun '08)
|3 hr
|Stanley
|17
|Should Bobby Joe Smith Be Indicted for Felony M... (Mar '16)
|6 hr
|tellme
|18
Find what you want!
Search London Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC