4 dead in vehicle, knife attack at British Parliament

Wednesday Mar 22 Read more: WAVE-TV Louisville

Police on the scene after sounds similar to gunfire have been heard close to the Houses of Parliament, London, Wednesday, March 22, 2017. The UK House of Commons sitting has been suspended as witnesses report sounds like gun... LONDON - A knife-wielding man went on a deadly rampage at the heart of Britain's seat of power Wednesday, plowing a car into pedestrians on London's Westminster Bridge before stabbing an armed police officer to death inside the gates of Parliament.

