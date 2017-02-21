Where To Find Eduardo Paolozzi's Scul...

Where To Find Eduardo Paolozzi's Sculptures In London

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Feb 6 Read more: Londonist

There's about to be an exhibition to Eduardo Paolozzi, the famous Scot with an Italian name, at Whitechapel Gallery. Paolozzi was a prolific artist and his work can be seen all over London, from the well-known mosaics in Tottenham Court Road station to the lesser-known sculpture in the Economist's Plaza.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Londonist.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

London Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Bible study rules for public schools proposed (Feb '10) 22 min FiddleDeeDee 159,513
Do women like big ball's (Dec '08) 2 hr The Real Yeti 31
were the easy girls at 2 hr The Real Yeti 73
Family orgy 3 hr dang that hurt 8
All about turd 3 hr TRUTH 28
Please help me build my presidential library 4 hr kate 10
add a word--drop a word (Apr '10) 5 hr 2twisted 1,398
See all London Discussions

Find what you want!

Search London Forum Now

London Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

London Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Iran
  4. Health Care
  5. Syria
  1. Mexico
  2. North Korea
  3. Iraq
  4. Supreme Court
  5. NASA
 

London, KY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,127 • Total comments across all topics: 279,086,350

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC