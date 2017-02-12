Loved Ones of Don Savage Gather To Ho...

Loved Ones of Don Savage Gather To Honor His Life

Tuesday Feb 21 Read more: WLEX-TV Lexington

Family, friends, and people in the neighborhood came together outside Don Savage's home Tuesday night to show his family support in their time of need, almost two days after Savage was killed in the street. Those closest to Savage said during the vigil he died protecting the three people he loved more than anyone in the world, his wife and two children.

