How London Was Home To The World's First Artificial Ice Rink

Friday Feb 17

Ice skating has happened in this city for centuries; there's a description of Londoners ice skating by a monk, William Fitz-Stephen , from the 12th century. But it wasn't until the Victorian era that the technology emerged for Londoners to skate when London's rivers and ponds weren't frozen in winter.

