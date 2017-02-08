Exhibition shows 8,000 years of history from Crossrail dig
The Crossrail tunnel, which will hold the 73-mile Elizabeth line when it opens next year, is the largest engineering project in Europe. Now, 500 of the most exciting objects will be on display at the Museum of London Docklands in their exhibition 'Tunnel: The Archaeology of Crossrail'.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Mail.
Comments
Add your comments below
London Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bible study rules for public schools proposed (Feb '10)
|3 min
|usa
|158,989
|Has Nancy pelosi gone crazy.
|8 min
|what locker room
|10
|Obama destroyed our army ,we are defenseless now
|37 min
|okimar
|4
|H&K pallets rip off
|2 hr
|Jacob jones
|12
|Who knows mary beth abrams
|2 hr
|Meonlyme
|15
|Chelsea husband out of a job
|2 hr
|opie
|2
|Where is Jessica Storm
|3 hr
|Crazy
|9
Find what you want!
Search London Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC