Deputies Looking For Missing Laurel Co. Teen

Tuesday Feb 28

Alexis Ramey, 16, of London, is described by deputies as a white female, 5 foot, 110 pounds, with shoulder length brown hair and blue eyes, a thin build, and a fair complexion. They are not sure if a vehicle is involved.

