Deputies Looking For Missing Laurel Co. Teen
Alexis Ramey, 16, of London, is described by deputies as a white female, 5 foot, 110 pounds, with shoulder length brown hair and blue eyes, a thin build, and a fair complexion. They are not sure if a vehicle is involved.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WLEX-TV Lexington.
Comments
Add your comments below
London Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|add a word--drop a word (Apr '10)
|33 min
|winner
|1,426
|Ricky
|2 hr
|Ashley
|35
|What are the true rules of the Pentecostal/Holi... (Aug '08)
|4 hr
|Nate d124
|343
|Bible study rules for public schools proposed (Feb '10)
|5 hr
|CriminalForever
|159,923
|Looking for my nephews
|5 hr
|EagerAunt
|16
|TRUCKER really clean cut in London tonight
|6 hr
|interested
|2
|Dem senator praises trump
|7 hr
|Didnt Think So
|3
Find what you want!
Search London Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC