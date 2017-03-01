Crime 29 mins ago 5:01 p.m.Police: Kentucky woman took off clothes, ran with track team
There are 2 comments on the WHAS11 story from Sunday Feb 26, titled Crime 29 mins ago 5:01 p.m.Police: Kentucky woman took off clothes, ran with track team. In it, WHAS11 reports that:
Police say a Kentucky woman has been charged with indecent exposure after alleging taking off her clothes and running with a boy's high school track team at their practice. Media outlets report 26-year-old Julie Leger of London also was charged Friday with disorderly conduct, public intoxication and resisting arrest.
Join the discussion below, or Read more at WHAS11.
|
United States
|
#1 Thursday Mar 2
At least now the members of the track team will be more motivated to practice with the thought that there may be a naked woman just around the corner who wants to run naked with them again. Maybe she thought she was being inspiring...dam cops gotta ruin the drunk girls day.
|
#2 Thursday Mar 2
She screamed "come here puppy! come here puppy!"
|
Tell me when this thread is updated:Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker
Add your comments below
London Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|No one is buying new Clinton book
|48 min
|no EDU
|11
|Newly single
|1 hr
|Footloose
|9
|Looking for my nephews
|2 hr
|Search
|6
|Chelsea husband out of a job
|3 hr
|love it
|8
|crooked hillary speaks
|3 hr
|love it
|9
|reed family phar.
|3 hr
|Jb jones
|3
|Needs boy rottweiler to breed with! (Mar '12)
|3 hr
|Myles
|98
Find what you want!
Search London Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC