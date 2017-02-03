Annual 4-H Communications Day slated

The annual Harlan County 4-H Communications Day will be held March 16 at Southeast Kentucky Community and Technical College's Harlan campus Building One's Little Theater at 5 p.m. Registration will be from 4:30 to 5:45 p.m. In preparation for Communications Day, the 4-H agent and assistants presented materials to 4-H clubs in January to explain rules for speeches and demonstrations. We also discussed talent acts for students who wish to participate in the 4-H Variety Show to be held along with speeches and demonstrations.

