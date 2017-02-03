Annual 4-H Communications Day slated
The annual Harlan County 4-H Communications Day will be held March 16 at Southeast Kentucky Community and Technical College's Harlan campus Building One's Little Theater at 5 p.m. Registration will be from 4:30 to 5:45 p.m. In preparation for Communications Day, the 4-H agent and assistants presented materials to 4-H clubs in January to explain rules for speeches and demonstrations. We also discussed talent acts for students who wish to participate in the 4-H Variety Show to be held along with speeches and demonstrations.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Harlan Daily Enterprise.
Add your comments below
London Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Led Karr has died (Aug '09)
|44 min
|Old friend
|16
|Bible study rules for public schools proposed (Feb '10)
|45 min
|ChromiuMan
|158,804
|Anyone know about John W. Karr. He is The son ...
|1 hr
|Old friend
|1
|S&J Hotdog Chili (Jul '09)
|2 hr
|Jim
|60
|Laurel Cookie Factory -- what do you think? (Jun '08)
|3 hr
|Who cares
|9,415
|add a word--drop a word (Apr '10)
|3 hr
|2twisted
|1,346
|Who knows mary beth abrams
|3 hr
|Justaskin
|5
Find what you want!
Search London Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC