Adairville VFD purchases citys original 1927 fire truck -
Photo by Chris Cooper Adairville Rural Fire Chief Teddy Smith sits behind the wheel of one of the city's first fire trucks. The Adairville Volunteer Fire Department, by generous support of the community, has brought home a piece of department and city history in the form of the 1927 General Motors Truck Corporation-Yellow Cab Company chemical fire truck that once served the city of Adairville.
