Western University to debut 360 Summer Music Festival in August

Helmed by London's Scott St. John, the Aug. 11-13 Western 360 Summer Music Festival centres on chamber music but is also "designed to look at music from every angle," a Monday media release said. Among the performers in its first edition are London fiddle star Shane Cook, former Londoner Geoff Nuttall who was a quartet mate of St. John in the Stanford University-based St. Lawrence String Quartet before St. John returned to London and Ensemble Made In Canada.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The London Free Press.