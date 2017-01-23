Sheriff: 1 dead, 2 wounded in Laurel ...

Sheriff: 1 dead, 2 wounded in Laurel County shooting

A statement from the Laurel County Sheriff's Office says the shooting victims were found early Tuesday outside a residence near London. Laurel County Coroner Doug Bowling pronounced Gordon Browning of East Bernstadt dead at the scene.

