See 500 Years Of Londoners In One Exhibition
What were the people of London up to 500 years ago? Londoners from 1447 to 1980 are the subject of an exhibition at London Metropolitan Archives, featuring photographs, prints and drawings. An 1851 portrait of Jack Black of Battersea - a noted rat catcher who worked for Queen Victoria.
