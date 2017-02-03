Proton therapy delivers radiation to a tumor area with remarkable precision.
Troy Witt with his daughter Rebecca Disher on the day of his final treatment at the Cincinnati Children's/UC Health Proton Therapy Center. Troy Witt with his daughter Rebecca Disher on the day of his final treatment at the Cincinnati Children's/UC Health Proton Therapy Center.
Start the conversation, or Read more at University of Cincinnati.
Comments
Add your comments below
London Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Led Karr has died (Aug '09)
|44 min
|Old friend
|16
|Bible study rules for public schools proposed (Feb '10)
|45 min
|ChromiuMan
|158,804
|Anyone know about John W. Karr. He is The son ...
|1 hr
|Old friend
|1
|S&J Hotdog Chili (Jul '09)
|2 hr
|Jim
|60
|Laurel Cookie Factory -- what do you think? (Jun '08)
|3 hr
|Who cares
|9,415
|add a word--drop a word (Apr '10)
|3 hr
|2twisted
|1,346
|Who knows mary beth abrams
|3 hr
|Justaskin
|5
Find what you want!
Search London Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC