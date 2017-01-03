Middlesboro man allegedly shot by girlfriend -
According to Laurel County Sheriff John Root, deputies were dispatched to Carolyn Drive in response to a shooting complaint around 12:50 a.m. While en route to the scene, deputies learned that a man, identified as Haskell Webb, 44, of Middlesboro, had apparently been shot. Webb, who had allegedly been shot by his girlfriend, was airlifted to the University of Kentucky Medical Center in Lexington for treatment of a serious gunshot wound according to the report.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Middlesboro Daily News.
Add your comments below
London Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The Democrat Party Is DEAD!!!!!!
|29 min
|Dan
|16
|Bible study rules for public schools proposed (Feb '10)
|47 min
|Nancy
|157,575
|Couple sought in check theft found in KY jail (Sep '08)
|1 hr
|cousin
|3
|Found
|2 hr
|Wondering
|1
|Looks like a yorkie
|3 hr
|Wondering
|1
|Ricky Ashley 19
|5 hr
|Ashley
|81
|Ky dem unable to buy the election
|6 hr
|Ex union member
|6
Find what you want!
Search London Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC