McCreary Co. Man Reported Missing
Troopers say that Joshua C. Roberts, 33 of Pine Knot, was last seen leaving for work on Thursday, January 26, at 8:00 a.m. Troopers say that Roberts has no vehicle and frequently travels on foot through wooded areas. McCreary County Search and Rescue has searched the area surrounding his home with no success in locating him.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WLEX-TV Lexington.
Add your comments below
London Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Hey Ladies
|30 min
|Crazy_Loveable
|3
|were the easy girls at
|38 min
|Crazy_Loveable
|62
|Mike Maxey??
|4 hr
|seriuosly123
|1
|Bible study rules for public schools proposed (Feb '10)
|5 hr
|DrDoc
|159,484
|I'm The Real Yeti and I want tube steak!
|5 hr
|Middlesboro Man
|2
|Yeti
|5 hr
|The Real Yeti
|4
|Illegals.
|7 hr
|Yep
|15
Find what you want!
Search London Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC