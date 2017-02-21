McCreary Co. Man Reported Missing

Troopers say that Joshua C. Roberts, 33 of Pine Knot, was last seen leaving for work on Thursday, January 26, at 8:00 a.m. Troopers say that Roberts has no vehicle and frequently travels on foot through wooded areas. McCreary County Search and Rescue has searched the area surrounding his home with no success in locating him.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WLEX-TV Lexington.