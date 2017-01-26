London, Ky. woman accused of engaging in sexual relations with minors
Police in London, Kentucky, say they've arrested a 38-year-old woman after she raped and sodomized two juveniles and provided drugs and alcohol to three juveniles Police say Cousineau had sexual relations with a 14-year-old boy and a 15-year-old boy. She also allegedly gave drugs and alcohol to three juveniles.
