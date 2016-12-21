Radiation oncologists join Marshall School of Medicine faculty
Maury M. Rosenstein, M.D., Ph.D., has been named a professor in the department of radiation oncology. He earned his Ph.D. in immunology from Rutgers University and his medical degree from the Bowman Gray School of Medicine at Wake Forest University.
