London Mayor Invests 220M in Boroughs to Make Streets Greener, Healthier and Safer

Thursday Dec 15 Read more: Mass Transit

The Mayor of London, Sadiq Khan, has announced A 220m funding for boroughs to deliver transport, town center and public space improvements to improve the lives of Londoners. The funding will be used by boroughs across the Capital for a wide range of projects to reduce dangers on the roads, transform local areas, encourage cycling and walking and improve air quality.

