KSP Post 11 makes arrest alleging meth trafficking Trooper James Royal, Livingston and Mt.Vernon Police Departments particiape in operation Click on headline for complete story Note: An individual charged by police or in a warrant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty at some later criminal proceeding By Tpr. Lloyd Cochran, Public Affairs Officer KSP Post 11, London, KY LONDON, KY - On Friday, December 02, 2016 at approximately 11:30pmET, Troopers from Post 11 executed a search warrant at a residence on Day Street in Brodhead, KY in Rockcastle County.

