Three People Injured in Lompoc Shooting Incident

At least three people were found with gunshot wounds in a Lompoc alleyway on Tuesday night, according to emergency dispatch reports. Personnel from the Lompoc and Santa Barbara County fire departments along with Lompoc Police Department and American Medical Response were dispatched at approximately 9:45 p.m. to the alley between the 700 blocks of North F and North G streets.

