Three People Injured in Lompoc Shooti...

Three People Injured in Lompoc Shooting Incident

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Jul 5 Read more: Noozhawk

At least three people were found with gunshot wounds in a Lompoc alleyway on Tuesday night, according to emergency dispatch reports. Personnel from the Lompoc and Santa Barbara County fire departments along with Lompoc Police Department and American Medical Response were dispatched at approximately 9:45 p.m. to the alley between the 700 blocks of North F and North G streets.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Noozhawk.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Lompoc Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Vandenberg Village Music Thread Jul 7 Musikologist 1
moving to guadalupe Jun 23 Jsp 1
News New Art Therapy Studio Draws on Power of Expres... Jun '17 rickyruns82 7
Does Anybody Know a Nicole Ballard Jun '17 Boss 1
what's in lompoc? Jun '17 Mona Day 1
News Slick Gardner back to Jail (Jan '06) May '17 Dorian 4
News Mayor's Task Force On Youth Safety Gets to Work... May '17 Paquito 1
See all Lompoc Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Lompoc Forum Now

Lompoc Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Lompoc Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. Syria
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Mexico
  2. South Korea
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. American Idol
  5. North Korea
 

Lompoc, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,890 • Total comments across all topics: 282,425,741

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC