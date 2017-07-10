Ron Fink: EDC to Lompoc Council: "Pro...

Ron Fink: EDC to Lompoc Council: "Project Strong Positive Image"

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Jul 4 Read more: Noozhawk

While watching a recent Lompoc City Council meeting, I heard the head of the Economic Development Commission say the primary goal of the EDC was to "project a strong positive image" of the city to encourage economic growth. This is a commendable goal, but the City Council has created obstacles to that goal with past and current decisions.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Noozhawk.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Lompoc Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Vandenberg Village Music Thread Jul 7 Musikologist 1
moving to guadalupe Jun 23 Jsp 1
News New Art Therapy Studio Draws on Power of Expres... Jun '17 rickyruns82 7
Does Anybody Know a Nicole Ballard Jun '17 Boss 1
what's in lompoc? Jun '17 Mona Day 1
News Slick Gardner back to Jail (Jan '06) May '17 Dorian 4
News Mayor's Task Force On Youth Safety Gets to Work... May '17 Paquito 1
See all Lompoc Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Lompoc Forum Now

Lompoc Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Lompoc Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. Syria
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Mexico
  2. South Korea
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. American Idol
  5. North Korea
 

Lompoc, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,890 • Total comments across all topics: 282,425,727

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC