Structure Fire Confined to Garage In Lompoc
A fast attack on a structure fire in Lompoc kept the blaze contained to the garage, according to emergency dispatch radio reports. Personnel from the Lompoc Fire Department responded to the incident in the 1400 block of Crown Circle, while Lompoc police provided traffic control in the area.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Noozhawk.
Comments
Add your comments below
Lompoc Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Does Anybody Know a Nicole Ballard
|Wed
|Boss
|1
|New Art Therapy Studio Draws on Power of Expres...
|Jun 5
|Chocolatebambam
|6
|what's in lompoc?
|Jun 3
|Mona Day
|1
|Slick Gardner back to Jail (Jan '06)
|May 27
|Dorian
|4
|Mayor's Task Force On Youth Safety Gets to Work...
|May 25
|Paquito
|1
|A reminder: Anti-communist hysteria almost dest...
|May 13
|Solarman
|1
|Ron Fink: Lompoc Schools Are Failing Students
|Apr '17
|Zandra
|1
Find what you want!
Search Lompoc Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC