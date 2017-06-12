Son of Santa Maria Woman Killed by DUI Driver Speaks In Court During Sentencing

Spring Morrissey gets 10-year prison term for vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated in crash that killed Victoria Levinson west of Lompoc Alexander Esguerra-Levinson hold a photo of his mom Victoria Levinson who was killed when her vehicle was struck by one driven by Spring Morrissey, who pleaded no contest to vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated in the crash. During an emotional sentencing hearing Tuesday in Santa Barbara County Superior Court, the son of a woman killed in a crash caused by a driver under the influence shared about "the roller-coaster of emotions" since the October crash.

