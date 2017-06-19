Sneak off to Jalama for a burger and ...

Sneak off to Jalama for a burger and some coastal solitude

Los Angeles Times

What: To reach Jalama Beach County Park, you follow a twisting, two-lane highway from Lompoc to the edge of the continent and confront a horizon full of rough surf and raw, windy coastline. This campground feels solitary, but there's a general store where they'll make you a Jalama Burger , sell you firewood or groceries or beer.

