Second Trial Nearing for Pair Charged With Fatal Gang-Related Stabbing In Lompoc

The second Santa Barbara County Superior Court trial for a pair of Lompoc men charged in connection with a fatal stabbing in Lompoc two years ago is on track to start later this month. Edward Carter, 23, and Dequan Matthews, 20, will return to court June 20 for motions, with jury selection expected to start two days later in Judge James Voysey's courtroom.

