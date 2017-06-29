Second Trial Delayed in Fatal Lompoc ...

Second Trial Delayed in Fatal Lompoc Gang Stabbing Case

The second Santa Barbara County Superior Court trial for pair of Lompoc men charged in connection with a fatal gang-related stabbing two years ago has been delayed until October. Instead, the trial for Edward Carter, 23, and Dequan Matthews, 21, was rescheduled for Oct. 11 before Judge James Voysey.

