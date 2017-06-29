Second Trial Delayed in Fatal Lompoc Gang Stabbing Case
The second Santa Barbara County Superior Court trial for pair of Lompoc men charged in connection with a fatal gang-related stabbing two years ago has been delayed until October. Instead, the trial for Edward Carter, 23, and Dequan Matthews, 21, was rescheduled for Oct. 11 before Judge James Voysey.
