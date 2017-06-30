'Safe and Sane' Fireworks Sales Launch in Santa Maria, Lompoc and Guadalupe
State-designated "safe and sane" fireworks went on sale in Santa Maria, Lompoc and Guadalupe on Wednesday, although two of the cities allow their use only on July 4 while every other community in Santa Barbara County bans them completely. Fireworks sales in the three cities kicked off at noon with colorfully decorated booths set up and staffed by volunteers from nonprofit groups and churches.
