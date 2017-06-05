Ron Fink: Lompoc Budget Chaos; Counci...

Ron Fink: Lompoc Budget Chaos; Council Majority Won't Let Voters Decide

On May 30, Lompoc City Manager Patrick Wiemiller presented a grim picture to the City Council: Either place three new tax measures on the November 2018 ballot or the city may be required to declare bankruptcy. The council majority, consisting of Jim Mosby , Dirk Starbuck and Victor Vega, seemed coordinated in their attack on Wiemiller's presentation.

