Ron Fink: Lompoc Budget Chaos; Council Majority Won't Let Voters Decide
On May 30, Lompoc City Manager Patrick Wiemiller presented a grim picture to the City Council: Either place three new tax measures on the November 2018 ballot or the city may be required to declare bankruptcy. The council majority, consisting of Jim Mosby , Dirk Starbuck and Victor Vega, seemed coordinated in their attack on Wiemiller's presentation.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Noozhawk.
Add your comments below
Lompoc Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Does Anybody Know a Nicole Ballard
|11 hr
|Boss
|1
|New Art Therapy Studio Draws on Power of Expres...
|Mon
|Chocolatebambam
|6
|what's in lompoc?
|Jun 3
|Mona Day
|1
|Slick Gardner back to Jail (Jan '06)
|May 27
|Dorian
|4
|Mayor's Task Force On Youth Safety Gets to Work...
|May 25
|Paquito
|1
|A reminder: Anti-communist hysteria almost dest...
|May 13
|Solarman
|1
|Ron Fink: Lompoc Schools Are Failing Students
|Apr '17
|Zandra
|1
Find what you want!
Search Lompoc Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC