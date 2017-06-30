Old Town Market Launches Another Fun Summer in Lompoc
Another season of Old Town Market loudly rolled into Lompoc on Friday, with this year's event featuring an extra hour for the popular street festival that fills South H Street. For seven more Fridays, the market will run from 5 to 8 p.m., an hour longer than previously.
Lompoc Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|moving to guadalupe
|Jun 23
|Jsp
|1
|New Art Therapy Studio Draws on Power of Expres...
|Jun 10
|rickyruns82
|7
|Does Anybody Know a Nicole Ballard
|Jun 7
|Boss
|1
|what's in lompoc?
|Jun '17
|Mona Day
|1
|Slick Gardner back to Jail (Jan '06)
|May '17
|Dorian
|4
|Mayor's Task Force On Youth Safety Gets to Work...
|May '17
|Paquito
|1
|A reminder: Anti-communist hysteria almost dest...
|May '17
|Solarman
|1
