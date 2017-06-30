Old Town Market Launches Another Fun ...

Old Town Market Launches Another Fun Summer in Lompoc

Friday Jun 30

Another season of Old Town Market loudly rolled into Lompoc on Friday, with this year's event featuring an extra hour for the popular street festival that fills South H Street. For seven more Fridays, the market will run from 5 to 8 p.m., an hour longer than previously.

