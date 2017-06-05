Lompoc Resident Honored for Leadershi...

Lompoc Resident Honored for Leadership in Arts

The Santa Barbara County Office of Arts & Culture has announced Vicki Andersen is the recipient of the Santa Barbara County Arts Commission 2017 Leadership in the Arts Award for her significant impact on the arts and culture in the county. Fourth District County Supervisor Peter Adam recognized Andersen for her work at a recent meeting of the Board of Supervisors.

