Lompoc Passes Water Quality Tests; Report Available
Water testing results from 2016 have been released for the city of Lompoc, and the city has again met all drinking water health standards set by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and the state of California. The 2016 Water Quality Report is available in brochures at Lompoc City Hall, Lompoc Aquatic Center, Lompoc Public Library, Dick DeWees Community and Senior Center, Lompoc Water Treatment Plant, and on the city website www1.cityoflompoc.com/departments/utilities/2016ccr.pdf.
