Lompoc Old Town Market Another Sign of Summer

The Old Town Market, sponsored by the Lompoc Valley Chamber of Commerce and Visitors Bureau will be open again this summer 5-8 p.m. Fridays, starting June 30, in the 100 block of South H Street. With a different theme each week, the market will feature live music, food booths, farmers market, vendors, free activities for kids and a different theme each week.

