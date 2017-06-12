Lompoc Man Arrested on Animal Cruelty Charges After Bound Dog Discovered in House Fire

Firefighters find 'Pooh' with rubber bands tied around his muzzle, paws while responding to June 6 blaze at Crown Circle residence A Lompoc firefighter sits near a dog rescued from a burning residence June 6. The dog was found inside a weighted-down box with rubber bands on its muzzle and legs, leading to the arrest of owner Edward Vantassel on suspicion of animal cruelty. The owner of a dog rescued from a burning Lompoc residence was arrested on suspicion of animal cruelty after firefighters discovered the animal with rubber bands binding its muzzle and legs.

