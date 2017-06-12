Lompoc Man Arrested on Animal Cruelty...

Lompoc Man Arrested on Animal Cruelty Charges After Bound Dog Discovered in House Fire

Firefighters find 'Pooh' with rubber bands tied around his muzzle, paws while responding to June 6 blaze at Crown Circle residence A Lompoc firefighter sits near a dog rescued from a burning residence June 6. The dog was found inside a weighted-down box with rubber bands on its muzzle and legs, leading to the arrest of owner Edward Vantassel on suspicion of animal cruelty. The owner of a dog rescued from a burning Lompoc residence was arrested on suspicion of animal cruelty after firefighters discovered the animal with rubber bands binding its muzzle and legs.

