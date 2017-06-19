Lompoc Has Zero Tolerance for Illegal Fireworks
The city of Lompoc Police and Fire departments reminds the community that the city has zero tolerance for possession, transportation and discharge of illegal fireworks . Violation may result in citation, fines and possibly incarceration.
