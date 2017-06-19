Lompoc Champion Center To Close After...

Lompoc Champion Center To Close After Graduating Final Patient

The Champion Center in Lompoc has closed after its final patient graduated from the chemical-dependency treatment program that failed to meet financial goals and struggled to keep key staff jobs filled. The facility opened in November 2014 at 303 South C St., the renovated home of the former Lompoc District Hospital.

