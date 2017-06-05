Lompoc Case Example For Treating Mental Illness, Defense Attorney Says

A now-20-year-old Lompoc man shot during a confrontation with police in 2015 walked out of Santa Barbara County Jail on Monday after taking a plea deal that included credit for time served and required following treatment for newly-diagnosed mental illness. On Monday morning, Troy Hernandez appeared before Santa Barbara County Superior Court Judge James Voysey for a sentencing hearing in his case stemming from a February 2015 incident in Lompoc.

