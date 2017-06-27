Kids Learning Golden Rule Applies to Treatment of Animals
As of June 1, C.A.R.E.4Paws has graduated 150 young animal ambassadors in Santa Barbara County through Paws Up for Pets, a new educational initiative that promotes accountability and compassion for animals and empathy in the community as a whole. Launched in October, Paws Up for Pets is a collaboration between C.A.R.E.4Paws, United Boys & Girls Clubs, Davey's Voice and, as of June, the Rotary Club of Santa Barbara Sunrise.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Noozhawk.
Add your comments below
Lompoc Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|moving to guadalupe
|Jun 23
|Jsp
|1
|New Art Therapy Studio Draws on Power of Expres...
|Jun 10
|rickyruns82
|7
|Does Anybody Know a Nicole Ballard
|Jun 7
|Boss
|1
|what's in lompoc?
|Jun 3
|Mona Day
|1
|Slick Gardner back to Jail (Jan '06)
|May '17
|Dorian
|4
|Mayor's Task Force On Youth Safety Gets to Work...
|May '17
|Paquito
|1
|A reminder: Anti-communist hysteria almost dest...
|May '17
|Solarman
|1
Find what you want!
Search Lompoc Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC