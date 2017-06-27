Hidden Terroir at JCR Vineyard
I first discovered the rural wonders of Jalama CaA on Ranch almost a decade ago. I was searching for a place to host my good buddy's bachelor party and found a private ranch for rent with cabins, big barbecue, horseshoe pits, and trails that traversed about a thousand acres of mountainous, oak-studded terrain off Jalama Road near Highway 1. Only when our crew rolled in did I notice the spindly grapevines clinging to a steep hillside, and my fascination deepened.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Santa Barbara Independent.
Add your comments below
Lompoc Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|moving to guadalupe
|Jun 23
|Jsp
|1
|New Art Therapy Studio Draws on Power of Expres...
|Jun 10
|rickyruns82
|7
|Does Anybody Know a Nicole Ballard
|Jun 7
|Boss
|1
|what's in lompoc?
|Jun 3
|Mona Day
|1
|Slick Gardner back to Jail (Jan '06)
|May '17
|Dorian
|4
|Mayor's Task Force On Youth Safety Gets to Work...
|May '17
|Paquito
|1
|A reminder: Anti-communist hysteria almost dest...
|May '17
|Solarman
|1
Find what you want!
Search Lompoc Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC