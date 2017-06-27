Hidden Terroir at JCR Vineyard

Hidden Terroir at JCR Vineyard

I first discovered the rural wonders of Jalama CaA on Ranch almost a decade ago. I was searching for a place to host my good buddy's bachelor party and found a private ranch for rent with cabins, big barbecue, horseshoe pits, and trails that traversed about a thousand acres of mountainous, oak-studded terrain off Jalama Road near Highway 1. Only when our crew rolled in did I notice the spindly grapevines clinging to a steep hillside, and my fascination deepened.

