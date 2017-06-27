Have a Pet Safe Fourth of July: Anima...

Have a Pet Safe Fourth of July: Animal Services Giving Away Free Tags to Help Reunite Lost Pets

Tuesday

The Santa Barbara County Animal Services Department wishes everyone a safe and happy Fourth of July holiday and reminds pet owners that many domestic animals are frightened by fireworks. Each year, hundreds of animals are lost as a result of noise related to Independence Day celebrations.

Read more at Noozhawk.

Lompoc, CA

